Leader’s representatives visit Iranian veterans’ homes

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Abolfazl al-Abbas (AS) and Iran’s Veterans’ Day, representatives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution paid visits to the homes of several veterans in Tehran to honor their sacrifices and those of their families.

A total of 13 delegations were dispatched in Tehran on behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to meet with veterans and express appreciation for their resilience, patience, and lifelong dedication.

In addition to home visits, several delegations also visited hospitals, where they met veterans injured during recent unrest and terrorist operations, inquiring about their medical conditions and treatment processes.

During these meetings, the Leader’s representatives engaged in direct conversations with the veterans, listening to their concerns and gaining firsthand insight into their living conditions and healthcare needs, while conveying the Leader’s gratitude for their steadfastness and sacrifice.

At the same time, representatives of the Leader in various provinces also visited the homes of veterans across the country, carrying out similar commemorative meetings on behalf of the Leader.

