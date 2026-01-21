Korean defender Lee Ki-Je joins Mes Rafsanjan

The experienced defender, after reaching an agreement with the club’s managers and passing medical tests, signed a contract until the end of the season, according to Tehran Times.

Lee Ki-Je, 34, has previously played for Shimizu S-Pulse (Japan), Ulsan Hyundai, Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea), and Newcastle Jets (Australia). He spent eight years with Suwon Samsung and served as captain of his team in several recent seasons.

Lee Ki-Je has 14 caps for the South Korean national team. The ITC for this player has been issued, and he is cleared to play for Mes in upcoming league matches.

Mes Rafsanjan, led by Mojtaba Jabbari, sit 16th in Iran’s 16-team league table.

The Persian Gulf Pro League is Iran's top-tier league and one of the competitive leagues in the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. Lee Ki-je's joining also adds to the cases of South Korean players advancing into the Middle East.

MNA