Sepahan, Malavan draw in Iran professional league

Sepahan and Malavan football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Malavan were reduced to 10-man in the 50th minute after Gholamreza Sabet Imani was shown a red card.

Later in the day, rock-bottom Mes battled back from a goal down to beat Kheybar 2-1 in Kerman.

On Sunday, Shams Azar will host Esteghlal Khuzestan, Aluminum meet Gol Gohar, Fajr Sepasi face Persepolis and Esteghlal play Tractor.

Sepahan lead the table with 31 points. Persepolis are second with 28 points and one game at hand.

