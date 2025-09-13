Iran intends to diversify crude sales, boost oil output vol.

Speaking at an induction ceremony for managers of the company's financial and international affairs departments, CEO Hamid Bovard said guidelines from the country's leadership on diversifying oil sales methods must be treated as a roadmap for the international affairs department.

Bovard stated that the global oil market is facing complex and variable conditions and that failing to follow these guidelines would leave Iran vulnerable. He expressed hope that through the efforts of his colleagues, Iran would not only neutralize external pressures but also maintain and strengthen its share of the global market.

The oil deputy minister also stressed that employees in international affairs must be aware of their national duty, noting that the department's success is highly important for the government, parliament and the entire country. Work at NIOC, he said, must be aimed at serving the people, and all should work with the pride of a "national hero" because the activities are significant and strategic.

Bovard said a special working group should be formed in the production sector, adding that billions of barrels of oil in place within the country could be extracted using modern technology to help generate revenue.

In the same ceremony, the new head of NIOC's financial affairs, Behzad Shamsi, described financial issues in the oil sector as difficult and complex, expressing hope that existing problems would be resolved quickly with the cooperation of other sectors.

The previous acting head of financial affairs, Ali-Mohammad Masoumian, thanked the board of directors for their support. He called his brief tenure a valuable opportunity for learning and enhancing managerial knowledge, which he said led to improved synergy between financial sectors and the reform of certain processes.

Masoumian said he hopes the programs and measures he began will continue and accelerate under the new management to achieve NIOC's major financial goals.

The new head of international affairs, Saeed Sadeghi, referred to challenges over the past year, including numerous sanctions and difficult global political conditions. He said overcoming these periods would not have been possible without the solidarity and hard work of colleagues, and he expressed hope that they would successfully continue on their path using past experiences.

The previous caretaker of international affairs, Houten Salari, thanked the board of directors and international affairs colleagues. He stated the department's efforts were aimed not only at the company but also at the welfare of the people, adding that the team's companionship and commitment allowed activities to continue without stopping and goals to be met even under the most difficult working conditions.

