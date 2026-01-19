  1. World
Concerns grow over disappearance of Palestinian journalists

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – At least 40 Palestinian journalists are currently being held in Israeli prisons across the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian detainees' media office, ASRA Media Office.

ASRA Media Office also accused Israeli authorities of intensifying repression against media workers, according to Al-Mayadeen of Lebanon. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, the office said the detained journalists include both men and women who were “abducted” by Israeli occupation forces, describing the arrests as part of a broader campaign to silence Palestinian media.

The group said two journalists from the Gaza Strip, Nidal al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdul Wahid, remain victims of enforced disappearance, with no information available about their conditions or their whereabouts.

The office said their cases reflect a pattern of detentions carried out without disclosure, raising concerns over access to legal representation and basic protections.

