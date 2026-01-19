Concerns grow over disappearance of Palestinian journalists

ASRA Media Office also accused Israeli authorities of intensifying repression against media workers, according to Al-Mayadeen of Lebanon.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the office said the detained journalists include both men and women who were “abducted” by Israeli occupation forces, describing the arrests as part of a broader campaign to silence Palestinian media.

The group said two journalists from the Gaza Strip, Nidal al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdul Wahid, remain victims of enforced disappearance, with no information available about their conditions or their whereabouts.

The office said their cases reflect a pattern of detentions carried out without disclosure, raising concerns over access to legal representation and basic protections.

