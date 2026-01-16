Washington cannot whitewash its crimes against Iranians

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, held a telephone conversation to discuss regional and international developments.

During the call, the Iranian foreign minister outlined recent developments in Iran, noting that peaceful protests driven by economic and trade-related demands were turned violent due to the intervention of terrorist elements. Araghchi described the direct role of the Israeli regime in arming and organizing armed terrorists and the United States’ support for them as evident.

Referring to statements and remarks by current and former American officials encouraging violence and the killing of civilians with the aim of paving the way for US military intervention in Iran, Araghchi stressed the international responsibility of the US government for its illegal and destabilizing interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

He further highlighted brutal crimes committed against law enforcement forces and ordinary citizens, including the killing of children and women, burning people alive, attacks on hospitals and medical centers, the burning of numerous ambulances and fire engines, and the destruction of mosques and cultural centers. Araghchi described these acts as modeled on ISIL-style terrorism and called on the United Nations and the Secretary-General to condemn them.

The Iranian foreign minister described the US move to convene a UN Security Council meeting under the pretext of addressing Iran’s internal situation as deceptive and a forward-escape tactic. He stressed that the US government, which he said is responsible for the killing of thousands of Iranian citizens through the imposition of unjust sanctions and complicity with the Israeli regime in military aggression against Iran, and for the killing of hundreds more by armed terrorists during recent unrest, cannot whitewash its crimes by holding a Security Council session.

Araghchi also emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to protecting the human rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful gathering, alongside its inherent responsibility to safeguard public order, national security, and the lives of its people. He noted that parties with a long record of systematic human rights violations and complicity with the Israeli regime in the genocide of Palestinians lack credibility to claim concern for Iranians.

Araghchi underlined the serious expectation of the Iranian government and people that the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council would unequivocally condemn the terrorist acts committed during the recent unrest, as well as illegal US interference against Iran.

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the importance of respect for fundamental human rights by all governments, rejected any interference in the internal affairs of other countries, including military interventions, and emphasized adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition of the threat or use of force.

MNA