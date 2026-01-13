Iran FM Araghchi slams hypocrisy of German chancellor

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran's top diplomat cited comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding Iran’s handling of domestic security incidents while extending political support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

He also condemned German reactions to “unprovoked and unlawful” Israeli strikes inside Iran last year.

“Iranians also recall Mr. Merz's repugnant hailing of Israel when it bombed homes and businesses in our country last summer. That unprovoked and unlawful violence, the German Chancellor insisted, was Israel doing Europe a favor by carrying out its 'dirty work',” the minister said.

“Do us all a favor: have some shame,” he wrote, urging Germany to end interference in the region.

MNA/IRN