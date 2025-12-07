  1. Politics
Merz urges Israel to refrain from annexing West Bank

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Israel to refrain from any steps toward annexing the West Bank, including building communities there.

"We should keep the path toward Palestinian statehood open," the German chancellor’s office quoted him as saying during a visit to Jordan.

Therefore, no steps should be taken toward the annexation of the West Bank of the Jordan River, whether formal or political. This includes construction or other measures that would effectively result in the annexation of the region," he said , TASS reported.

Merz affirmed his commitment to resolving the Middle East problem based on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

