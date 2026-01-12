US, Israel intervention in recent Iran riots evident

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in his weekly presser on Monday afternoon

"Since last Friday, our country has been facing a wave of armed and unarmed rioters in various provinces; simultaneously, we witnessed interventionist statements by American and Zionist officials. If in similar cases in our country or other states they had hidden their interventions behind vague or deceptive titles like democracy or human rights, this time they explicitly declared their presence," the senior Iranian diplomat said.

Referring to the remarks by Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, Baghaei said that even everyone saw that one of the former American officials who is still trying to play his old role in media and propaganda, explicitly stated that he extends his New Year's greetings to the people of Iran and those on the streets alongside Mossad agents.

"This was just one example, and the interventionist statements by American and Zionist officials were clearly aimed at creating violence, chaos, and instability in our country, and taking more lives and casualties from our people."

"These actions are absolutely in violation of all international norms and rules. We are certain that the US and the Zionist regime have no respect for international principles and rules, and these are the foundations for interactions and dialogues between nations. We must demonstrate, based on these principles, how interventionist actions by America and the Zionist regime are despicable and ugly, and all these cases will be documented at the international level."

Baghaei went on to say that irrefutable evidence exists regarding the presence of armed individuals among rioters who were well-organized.

MNA/6719822