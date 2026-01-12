Trump says plans underway for meeting with Iran officials

Reuters quoted a White House correspondent as saying that Donald Trump has agreed to talk to Iranian representatives about the nuclear issue.

Reuters claimed in the report that the Iranian representatives and the US president contacted and Trump has expressed readiness to hold a meeting with Iranian officials.

According to the White House reporters, Trump claimed that Iran seeks negotiations and the US may hold a meeting with them.

However, he claimed that some measures might be taken before the talks.

Iranian officials are yet to comment on the reports.

