Jan 12, 2026, 10:33 AM

Trump says plans underway for meeting with Iran officials

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to negotiate with iran on the nuclear issue and argued that it would be planning to hold a meeting with iranian officials .

Reuters quoted a White House correspondent as saying that Donald Trump has agreed to talk to Iranian representatives about the nuclear issue.

Reuters claimed in the report that the Iranian representatives and the US president contacted and Trump has expressed readiness to hold a meeting with Iranian officials.

According to the White House reporters, Trump claimed that Iran seeks negotiations and the US may hold a meeting with them.

However, he claimed that some measures might be taken before the talks.

Iranian officials are yet to comment on the reports.

