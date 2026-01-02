Saudi Arabia attacks UAE-backed forces in Yemen

Reports indicate that Saudi warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes against Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces, which receive backing from the United Arab Emirates, in the Al-Khash'a area of Hadramout province, Yemen.

The attacks come amid ongoing fighting between Saudi-supported “Deraa Al-Watan” (Homeland Shield) forces and the UAE-backed STC units. Both sides have reportedly engaged with medium and heavy weapons, resulting in escalating tensions in the strategic southern province.

Simultaneously, Saudi fighter jets targeted STC positions in the Al-Khash'a area, intensifying the conflict. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously issued a statement urging the UAE to withdraw all forces from Yemen within 24 hours and to cease all military and financial support to any parties in the country.

MNA/IRN86042826