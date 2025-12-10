  1. Politics
Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Turkmenistan: Ambassador

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and President Vladimir Putin of Russia will meet in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, later this week, according to the Iranian ambassador to Moscow on Wednesday.

Russia-Iran presidential meeting scheduled in Turkmenistan, Sputnik quoted Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, as saying on Wednesday. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ashgabat on December 11-12 to attend a forum to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

The meeting with Iran’s president is also planned during his visit, according to Iran's ambassador in Moscow.

 Iran’s president arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for a two-day trip earlier on Wednesday.

