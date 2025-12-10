Iran, Russia presidents to meet in Turkmenistan: Ambassador

Russia-Iran presidential meeting scheduled in Turkmenistan, Sputnik quoted Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia, as saying on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Ashgabat on December 11-12 to attend a forum to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

The meeting with Iran’s president is also planned during his visit, according to Iran's ambassador in Moscow.

Iran’s president arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for a two-day trip earlier on Wednesday.

