Pres. Pezeshkian to depart for Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Wed.

Mohammad Mehdi Sanaei, the deputy political director of the President Masoud Pezeshkian's Office, wrote in a message on the X on Tuesday that, "The President will leave for Kazakhstan followed by Turkmenistan on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit.

He continued to write that, "In Kazakhstan, official meetings, signing documents, attending a business conference, and cultural events are scheduled. In addition to participating in the International Year of Peace and Trust

Pezeshkian will also hold meetings with hosting country's officials and some heads of state from other countries."

MNA