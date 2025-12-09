China-Iran-Saudi Arabia meeting to be held in Tehran

According to Mehr News agency, he third joint trilateral committee meeting of Iran, Saudi Arabia and China is being held in Tehran on Tuesday.
The session aims to follow up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement, the accord that facilitated the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia under China’s mediation.
Officials from the three countries are expected to discuss the progress made so far, remaining steps in the implementation process, and areas of ongoing cooperation.
MNA/
Your Comment