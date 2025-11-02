Iran, China launch joint rice research center

Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture has announced the establishment of a joint Iran–China Rice Research Center aimed at developing drought-resistant hybrid rice varieties with yields exceeding six tons per hectare, as part of broader agricultural cooperation under the two countries’ 25-year partnership agreement.

Deputy Agriculture Minister and head of the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization (AREEO) Gholamreza Golmohammadi said that despite claims that food-related sectors are exempt from sanctions, most international research bodies except the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have withdrawn from Iran since 2018, restricting scientific collaboration and genetic resource exchange. He added that scientific partnerships, particularly with China, have continued to advance.

Following reciprocal visits by Iranian and Chinese officials, including trips by the Iranian president and agriculture minister, six young Iranian researchers have been sent to China to receive advanced training in seed breeding for horticulture, oilseeds, wheat, rice, potatoes, rapeseed, and ornamental plants — all funded by the Chinese government.

MNA/TT