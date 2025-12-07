Hamas sets condition for handing over its weapons

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, announced the movement’s condition for handing over its weapons to a government affiliated with the State of Palestine.

Al-Hayya stressed that Hamas will surrender its weapons only when the Israeli occupation comes to an end.

He added that in such a case, Hamas would be ready to hand over its weapons to a government (under the sovereignty of the State of Palestine) that will administer the Gaza Strip in the future.

Al-Hayya stated, “The existence of our weapons is linked to the existence of the occupiers, and if this situation ends, we will hand over our weapons to the Palestinian state.”

His office clarified to Agence France-Presse that by “government,” he meant the State of Palestine.

He noted that the issue of weapons is still under discussion with Palestinian factions and mediators, and that Hamas agrees to international forces acting as border monitors and overseeing any ceasefire agreement.

