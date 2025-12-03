Tehran hosting 9th intl. fisheries industry (IFEX) exhibition

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the main policy of the Ministry of Agriculture for developing a marine-based economy is to increase fisheries production from the current 1.4 million tons to 1.8 million tons in the Seventh National Development Plan.

In the first year of implementing these policies, significant measures have been taken, including a more than 30 percent growth in production in various areas such as sturgeon, distant waters, and shrimp.

Emphasizing that the country's fisheries production capacities are extensive and that it is possible to go beyond the plan, the minister announced the government's support for the development of this sector, especially the marine-based economy.

The minister of agriculture further pointed to the establishment of a fisheries working group with the aim of monitoring and planning in this area, which aims to provide infrastructure such as ports and other facilities, and explained: “Focusing on completing the value chain, including the production of hatchery eggs and developing the export and processing of marine products, are other priorities of this policy.”

He considered strengthening and sustainable development of the sea-based economy and better utilization of marine resources as the government's main approach and said: "In the field of maritime diplomacy, we have specific plans that include holding negotiations, trips, and developing exchanges."

The minister also pointed to the formation of joint committees in the maritime domain with countries with capacity, especially African and neighboring countries, and said that the main goal of these negotiations is to strengthen maritime relations and cooperation.

The exhibition will run until December 6.

MNA/TT