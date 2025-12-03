Islamic Republic invalidates Western notion of women

Women, men are complementary partners in building civilization, sharing equal dignity, and unity according to Islamic teachings, the Leader said in a speech on Wednesday delivered to a gathering attended by hundreds of women and girls from across the country on the occasion of National Mother's Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (AS), the holy prophet daughter.

The Leader warned against adopting Western cultural narratives, urging respect for women’s rights.

Referring to the West's insistence on exporting its false culture to the world, he added, "They claim that certain restrictions on women, including the hijab, will hinder their progress, but the Islamic Republic has refuted this false logic and shown that a Muslim woman, bound by Islamic dress, can play a role in all areas more than others."

The Leader pointed to the progresses that the Iranian women have made since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in different scientific, sports, intellectual, research, political, social, and health fields, noting that the Iranian women have made all these achievements despite being honorable wives to their husbands and caring too much about family matters.

"Islam insists on full respect for women's rights, Ayatollah Khamenei further highlighted, adding that the holy Quran highly values women and their social roles.

MNA