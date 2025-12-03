Russian artillery delivers over 100 strikes on Ukrainians

Over the past day, Russian artillery has delivered more than 100 strikes on Ukrainian units along a 20-kilometer section of the frontline in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Pressure on Ukrainian militants has been intensified in the Krasny Liman direction. The Russian Armed Forces launched heavy artillery shelling on Ukrainian army positions. Artillery alone has accomplished more than 100 fire missions at the 20-kilometer Drobyshevo-Dibrova (DPR) section of the frontline," he said.

Marochko added that artillery was not the only force involved in these strikes. He said frontline aviation, strike drones and NBC defense troops were also operating in this area.

"The joint coordinated work of various branches of the Russian Armed Forces is greatly demoralizing Ukrainian militants, and increased losses are forcing the Ukrainian command to optimize the line of engagement and abandon secondary positions," the expert said.

MNA/