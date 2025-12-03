  1. Politics
China backs all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – China supports everything aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and supports the signing of an all-encompassing and long-term peace agreement, Chinese Foreign Minister says.

China supports everything aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and supports the signing of an all-encompassing and long-term peace agreement, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on Tuesday.

"China supports all efforts to promote peace in Ukraine, supports the conclusion of a comprehensive and long-term peace agreement, and will continue to maintain strategic contacts with Russia on this issue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying on Wednesday on its website.

During the December 2 Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security held under the chairmanship of Shoigu and Wang Yi, the parties had an in-depth exchange of views and coordinated positions on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

