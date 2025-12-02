Third Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea, Turkey says

Turkey said on Tuesday, December 2, another tanker had reported coming under attack in the Black Sea while en route to Georgia, without sustaining any injuries, Le Monde reported.

The incident took place just days after two other tankers were hit by explosions off the Turkish coast. A Ukrainian security source claimed responsibility for those attacks, telling AFP agency that drones had hit vessels that were "covertly transporting Russian oil."

The latest incident on Tuesday morning hit the Midvolga 2, which "reported that it was attacked 80 nautical miles off our coast," Turkey's maritime affairs directorate wrote on X, saying the tanker was "sailing from Russia to Georgia loaded with sunflower oil" with 13 crew on board.

"The ship, which currently has no adverse conditions among its 13 personnel, has no request for assistance," it said.

