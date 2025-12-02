Venezuelan army, nation ready to defend country from threats

Both the Venezuelan people and armed forces are ready to defend the republic from imperialist threats, President Nicolas Maduro stated at a mass rally in Caracas, broadcast by the Venezolana de Television channel.

"Public opinion polls show that 94% of Venezuelans reject the imperialist military threat and are ready to defend their homeland," the president stated.

He emphasized that Venezuela "has its own professional defense doctrine and two hundred thousand well-armed soldiers ready to defend the country’s peace and sovereignty."

He added that 200,000 police officers serve in the ranks of various law enforcement units.

Maduro noted that the country "has endured approximately 22 weeks of psychological terror," but during this time "the people, in civilian, military and police unity, have been preparing to defend the construction of a free, sovereign, and socialist Venezuela." He reported "bad news for the empire," because "it is not Maduro, but the people who are ready to stand up in defense of the homeland."

MNA