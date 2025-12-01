Maduro tells US he is ready to resign in 18 months: Report

During informal talks with US representatives, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro indicated his readiness to step down in 18 months, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the report, Maduro’s administration reached out to representatives of US President Donald Trump in an effort to establish dialogue between the two countries. CNN noted that some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington. However, the White House ultimately insisted that the Venezuelan president step down immediately.

On November 29, Trump announced the closure of Venezuelan airspace.

Washington has accused Caracas of failing to sufficiently combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US has deployed significant forces to the Caribbean, including a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear-powered submarine, and more than 16,000 troops. Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 20 boats and eliminated over 80 individuals.

US media have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon carry out strikes against Venezuela. On November 27, Trump said Washington would very soon begin operations to fight drug trafficking from Venezuela on land, without providing further details.

MNA