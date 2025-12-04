Maduro confirms 'cordial' phone conversation with Trump

Nicolas Maduro emphasized prudence and quiet diplomacy: "When there are important things, they have to be kept quiet until they happen."

Maduro also framed the US as "tired of endless wars" and positioned Venezuela as a partner for peace, according to Sputnik.

On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force.

MNA