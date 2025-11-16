Iran constantly continues to strengthen defensive power

Members of the Iranian Parliament’s Construction Commission met with Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, on Sunday at Army Headquarters in Tehran.

During the meeting, Hatami emphasized that preserving and strengthening Iran’s defensive advantages remains a top priority. “Among all sources of national power, those related to the Armed Forces and the Army are the elements of defensive strength. We have not wasted a single moment in this field and are continuously working to elevate these components,” he stated.

Referring to Iran’s performance during the 12-day war with the Israeli regime, Hatami cited the leadership of the Leader, the effortsd of the Armed Forces, and the unity and awareness of the Iranian people as key factors that forced the enemy to request a ceasefire. He said the Army is working to preserve and enhance these strengths to further reinforce Iran’s defensive posture.

Hatami added that the experience of the 12-day war has been used to improve readiness.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army, for his part, presented a report on military facilities, buildings, and land assets. He said strengthening engineering budgets would directly contribute to enhancing the country’s defensive capabilities and called for greater parliamentary support for the Army’s infrastructure programs.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

In remarks on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Iran’s defensive capabilities have significantly strengthened since the imposed war in June, adding that the country is fully prepared to respond strongly in case of renewed war.

Araghchi highlighted that lessons learned from the conflict have enhanced Iran’s deterrent capability. “If a similar war occurs again, we are better prepared to respond. This preparedness is itself the strongest factor preventing future conflict,” he said. He also emphasized Iran’s enduring resilience in the face of four decades of sanctions, which have not broken the nation’s resolve or limited its capabilities.

