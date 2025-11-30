Iran issues ownership documents for Trio Persian Gulf islands

The State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties announced on Sunday that the title deeds have been registered in the name of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the islands’ integral status as part of Iranian territory, according to a report by Press TV.

According to the Judiciary, the move is part of a broader national strategy to safeguard land resources and prevent unauthorized use or encroachment.

Officials noted that precise geometric maps and coordinates recorded in the national “Shamim” cadastre system were employed to minimize the risk of misuse, illegal occupation, unauthorized land-use changes, or encroachment on national lands.

The ownership deed for the Greater Tunb, covering an area of 10,832,250 square meters, has now been formally registered, while the deed for the Lesser Tunb, spanning 1,394,179 square meters, was issued in March 2023, and the deed for Abu Musa, encompassing an area of 12,722,683 square meters, was issued in February 2021.

The move by the Judiciary is fully aligned with higher-level mandates, including Article 3 of the Comprehensive Cadastral Law (2014), which obligates the Registration Organization to issue cadastral deeds for all lands in the country—from forests to seas and islands.

It is also in accordance with Clause 26 of Chapter Seven of the general policies of the Seventh Development Plan, issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution, which strongly emphasizes the full implementation of the cadastre nationwide.

The Judiciary further described the measure as a “practical step” towards fulfilling this strategic directive and safeguarding Iranian territory.

The initiative is also intended to address international disputes and counter “false claims by foreign parties,” particularly regarding sovereignty over the three islands.

The three islands are an inseparable part of Iran, not only in geography and history, but now, with formal and precise cadastral documentation, they are also recorded in the country’s registration system with the highest degree of legal solidity.

The Iranian government has designated November 30 as the National Day of Iran’s trio islands.

The Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.

The islands fell under British control in 1921, but on November 30, 1971, a day after British forces left the region and just two days before the UAE was to become an official federation, Iran’s sovereignty over the islands was restored.

MNA