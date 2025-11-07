Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

Ghalibaf’s visit to Pakistan puts Iran-Pakistan strategic ties in focus

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s visit to Pakistan this week underscored Tehran’s growing emphasis on regional partnership, joint security concerns, and coordinated stance on Israeli aggression.

During a multi-day parliamentary visit to Islamabad, Ghalibaf held high-level meetings with Pakistan’s acting president and parliamentary leadership, highlighting the depth of Iran-Pakistan ties, shared regional challenges, and the priority both sides place on expanding political and economic cooperation.

Iran, Kuwait resume joint trade commission after 12 years

Iran and Kuwait have revived their Joint Trade Cooperation Commission after a 12-year pause, signaling renewed momentum in bilateral economic and commercial engagement. Senior officials from both sides met in Kuwait City to finalize a cooperation document focused on food security, trade expansion, and industrial collaboration.

Iran mourns death of volleyball star saber kazemi at 26

Iran’s volleyball community has been shaken by the sudden death of national team talent Saber Kazemi, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 26 following a severe brain complication.

Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral nuclear consultations



Tehran, Moscow and Beijing have held a new round of trilateral consultations on Iran’s nuclear file, aligning their positions ahead of the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran will negotiate with the US only on nuclear matters.

Pezeshkian highlights innovation and export potential at Iran nanotechnology exhibition

President Masoud Pezeshkian toured the 16th International Nanotechnology Exhibition in Tehran, stressing the need to boost the profitability, quality and export capacity of Iran’s cutting-edge technologies, while urging that innovations also serve underprivileged regions.

Leader says Iran-US conflict is fundamental, not tactical

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told a gathering of students in Tehran that the dispute between Iran and the United States is rooted in “fundamental” contradictions, rejecting the idea that the tensions are tactical or temporary.

Iran and Belarus explore expanded air force and air defense cooperation

An Iranian Air Force delegation traveled to Minsk for high-level talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in air force and air defense capabilities, according to Belarus’s Defense Ministry.

Iran’s student robotics team crowned Asian champions

Iranian engineering students have become the champions of an Asian competitions in robotics.

Competing in Thailand, the under-17 team won one gold, two bronze in the Line-Follower league, and four silver plus one bronze in the Creativity league — securing the overall championship title in Asia.

iran to extend gas export contract with turkey beyond 2026

Iran’s National Iranian Gas Company says its long-standing gas export contract with Turkey will be renewed, with talks underway to finalize new volumes and mechanisms.

Iran, Russia, China declare end of UN oversight on nuke deal

In a joint letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the ambassadors of Iran, Russia, and China to the UN declared that Security Council Resolution 2231 --and the IAEA's reporting mandate-- ended on October 18, 2025.

Iran names Nov. 30th as day of trio islands

Iran has named November 30th as the national day of the trio islands in the Persian Gulf Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

