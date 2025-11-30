Iran's U17 football team loses to India in Asia qualifiers

India entered the match on the brink of elimination. Following a frustrating 1–1 draw against Palestine, a composed 2–0 win over Chinese Taipei and a deflating defeat to Lebanon, Bibiano Fernandes’ boys sat third in Group D with four points. With only the group winners qualifying directly, the equation was brutally simple: India needed all three points. Iran, meanwhile, arrived unbeaten two wins and a draw and were widely considered the strongest side in the group. A draw would be enough for the visitors, while India needed a victory with no safety net.

The India U17 men’s football team defeated Iran 2–1 to seal their place at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

Iran failed to reach 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup after the loss.

MNA