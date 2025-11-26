  1. Sports
Iran held by Lebanon in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

TEHRAN, Nov. 26 (MNA) – Lebanon fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Iran in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D tie on Wednesday.

Hosts India play Chinese Taipei in a later match, Tehran Times reported.

Iran came into the tie looking to build on their emphatic win over Chinese Taipei, with the Central Asian side taking the lead in the 14th minute after Jafar Asadi broke into the box after surging down the left to drill a low shot into the bottom left corner, the-afc.com reported.

Lebanon fought back in the second half and equalized in the 65th minute after Antoine Assaf’s long lob found Eyad Eid, who finished with a superb strike past Iran keeper Abolfazl Hosseini.

Iran play Palestine next on Friday, with Lebanon to face India.

