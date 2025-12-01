  1. World
CENTCOM reports multiple air, ground operations in Syria

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – US Central Command (CENTCOM) says its forces carried out several air and ground attacks in southern Syria between November 24 and 27, claiming the strikes targeted and destroyed ISIL positions near Damascus.

US Central Command has announced that American forces conducted a series of air and ground operations in southern Syria during the period of November 24–27. According to the statement, the strikes were carried out in the outskirts of Damascus and were aimed at destroying ISIL positions in the area.

CENTCOM further claimed that the operations would prevent ISIL fighters from regrouping following the attacks.

However, reports in Syrian domestic media and regional outlets have repeatedly emphasized that ISIl elements commute freely within areas of US military presence in Syria and maintain interactions with American forces, contradicting the stated objectives of Washington’s operations.

