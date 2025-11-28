China urges US to lift sanctions on Venezuela: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and have not been authorized by the UN Security Council, and opposes external forces interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs under any pretext, Global Times reported.

China calls on the US to lift its illegal unilateral sanctions and do more to contribute to peace, stability, and development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Mao added.

MNA