IRGC cmdr. hails Basij outstanding role during 12-day war

Speaking in a gathering of Basij members in the capital Tehran, he termed martyrs killed during Israeli-imposed war against Iran as people who went down in the history of the country.

General Pakpour also commemorated the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and also 12-day war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC chief commander pointed to the leading role of Basij in the relief and rescue missions and crises, emphasizing that Basij forces are present at any incident, including flood, earthquake, enemy’s attacks, etc.

Turning to the performance of Basij during 12-day war, Major General Pakpour considered it [Basij] a clear example of the voluntary and intelligent presence of popular forces in defending the country's security.

During this war, people, accompanied by the Basij forces, extensively cooperated in creating peace and security in the country, the commander underlined.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

MA/6669944