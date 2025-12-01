Iran’s Armed Forces condemn Australia’s move against IRGC

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has sharply condemned the Australian government’s recent measure targeting the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC). In a statement released on Sunday, the military body described Canberra’s move as an anti-Iranian decision lacking legitimacy and driven by foreign pressure.

According to the statement, the Australian government’s reckless decision serves the malicious objectives of the global hegemonic system led by the United States and contributes to the continuation of oppression and crimes committed by the Zionist regime. The Armed Forces added that Australia’s action reflects nothing beyond baseless and politically motivated claims imposed by the US and the Zionist regime.

The statement further asserted that the measure demonstrates a fundamental misreading of international realities. It stressed that such actions would only strengthen the resolve of the Iranian people to enhance the country’s defensive capabilities.

The Armed Forces emphasized that Australia’s move will have no outcome other than increased domestic and international support for Iran’s military institutions, particularly the IRGC, which it described as a powerful and anti-terrorism force defending the nation.

