Informed source rejects IRGC missile operation in Iraq

An informed source rejected reports of ballistic missile launches by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) from Khorramabad, Ilam, and Kermanshah in western Iran toward Iraqi Kurdistan and the country’s border regions.

The informed source told the Mehr News Agency that claims regarding the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles from Khorramabad, Ilam, and Kermanshah toward Iraqi Kurdistan and border areas are incorrect.

This is while on Saturday night, some media outlets and social media users had circulated reports alleging a missile operation by the IRGC against separatist groups in western Iran and areas within Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

