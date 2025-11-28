Kabul vows coop. on attack that killed Chinese in Tajikistan

An initial assessment indicated that “this incident involves elements that are trying to create chaos, instability, and distrust between countries in the region,” said Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal.

He said Afghanistan “assures full cooperation with the government of Tajikistan and is fully prepared for information exchange, technical cooperation, and joint assessment to find the causes of the incident.”

On Thursday, Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry said the attack was carried out the previous night from inside Afghanistan with the use of a drone equipped with grenades and firearms, the AP reported.

“Despite the constant efforts by Tajikistan to maintain security and create an atmosphere of peace and stability in the border areas between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, the disruptive actions by criminal groups located in the territory of Afghanistan still continue,” it said, calling on Afghan Taliban authorities to ensure security in the border area.

The Chinese Embassy in Tajikistan urged its citizens to “refrain from investing or working in the Tajik-Afghanistan border region,” and advised those already in the area to “evacuate as soon as possible.”

Tajikistan and Afghanistan have long had testy relations, particularly after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, when Tajikistan cut all ties with its southern neighbor. But there have been signs of a gradual thaw in relations, with markets in the border area reopening in 2023, and a Tajik delegation visiting Kabul earlier this month.

