Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

Iran takes part in high-level IMO Assembly in London

A senior Iranian delegation led by Saeed Rasouli, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organization, attended the opening session of the 34th Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

Iran seeks accountability for US role in Israeli aggression

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council on the United States’ pivotal role in Israel's aggression against Iran.

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations emphasized that Tehran reserves its right to pursue all legal avenues to hold the United States accountable and seek full compensation for its involvement in June strikes on Iran.

Iran’s security chief visits Pakistan for talks

Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, traveled to Pakistan where he met with high-ranking Pakistan officials to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

IRGC dismantles terrorist team in SE Iran

The Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force said on Monday night in a statement that its units identified and arrested two members of a terrorist group operating in Sistan-Baluchestan.

According to the statement, the arrests were made during the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” operational drills in the southeast. The unit said that forces seized two explosive suicide vests from the individuals.

Basij forces stage massive drill in Tehran

A large-scale exercise involving tens of thousands of members of the Iranian Basij (volunteer) forces was held on the campus of Imam Hossein University in Tehran on Thursday.

IRGC seizes big cache of weapons in NW Iran

The Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada' Base of the IRGC Ground Forces stationed in West Azarbaijan Province said its forces seized a large shipment of weapons that terrorists were trying to bring into the country.

Iran finishes 9th at 2025 Deaflympics

Iran’s squad came in ninth place at the 25th Summer Deaflympics (XXV Summer Deaflympics).

Mass funeral of 300 unidentified martyrs in Iran

Iranian people attended the funeral processions for 300 unidentified martyrs on Monday morning across the country, whose bones have been recently unearthed three decades after the end of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran.

MNA/