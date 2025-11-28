9 killed in Israel airstrikes on Damascus suburbs

According to Syrian TV, 9 people were killed in the Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus suburbs.

A reporter for the Syrian Al-Akhbariya news channel reported that Israeli soldiers entered the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus suburbs and that the surrounding areas were shelled by Israeli army artillery.

The Syrian media outlet referred to the Israeli army helicopter attacks on the village and clashes between residents and Israeli troopers.

Syrian TV reported that 9 people were killed and several others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation attacks on the area. Due to the ongoing Israeli attacks, residents were leaving the town for neighboring areas.

According to the report, a number of people were still under the rubble after the strikes.

According to the report, after carrying out the initial operation, the occupation forces withdrew from the town of Beit Jen and settled on the Bat al-Warda hill on the outskirts of the area.

The occupation forces arrested three people before leaving the town.

Israeli army helicopters also targeted the area after the Israeli soldiers fled.

MNA/6670524