Iran deplores Australia's move against IRGC as a criminal act

"The Australian government's politically-motivated action is a dangerous and criminal novelty, drawn under the influence of the Zionist regime to deflect public attention from the genocide in Gaza," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday in reaction to the Australian designation of the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers that action illegal, unjustifiable, and a violation of international legal rules and norms which protect the national sovereignty of states," said the statement. Expressing its disgust at some Australian politicians' support for the sinister policy of the genocidal Israeli regime in spreading lies against Iran, the statement further emphasized the international responsibility of the Australian government for its unlawful act.

Recalling the IRGC honorable status which is a part of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran that has played an unparalleled role in defending Iran's sovereignty and national security against foreign aggression and countering terrorism, including ISIL terrorism, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to take all necessary measures to defend the status and reputation of its armed forces against any hostile labeling.

