Iraqi Kurdistan's Khor Mor gas field struck by rocket

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – Khor Mor gas field was struck by a rocket attack on Wednesday night for which Iraqi Kurdistan's officials blame outlawed groups.

UAE-based Dana Gas reported Thursday that production at its Khor Mor facility in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's eastern Sulaimaniyeh province has been suspended after the site “was struck by a rocket attack” late Wednesday. The company confirmed that “no injuries to personnel were recorded.”

According to Local Kurdish media, Dana Gas reported in its statement that “a liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor facility” was “struck by a rocket attack,” adding that “there were no injuries to personnel.”

The company said that production at the facility “has been shut down to extinguish the fire and conduct a situation assessment,” noting that it “continues to coordinate with local authorities, and further updates will be provided to the market in due course.”

Kurdistan Region's head Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday condemned the attack as a “terrorist”  act, calling on federal authorities to intensify efforts and “punish the perpetrators of this crime.”

