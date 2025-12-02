Iran-UAE relations deep rooted in historical, cultural bonds

Speaking on the occasion of 45th anniversary of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates in Tehran on Tuesday, she congratulated the National Day of the United Arab Emirates to the government and people of the Arab country, emphasizing the significance of relations between the two countries which is based on the good neighborliness and the common interests.

The relations between the two countries are rooted in historical, geographical, and cultural ties, and these ties have created a solid base for strengthening relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, the roads minister underlined.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Tehran Khalid Abdullah Hameed Abdullah Balhoul, for his part, pointed to the presence of more than 500,000 Iranians in the UAE and also operation of about 300 weekly flights between cities of the two countries, noting that these amicable relations indicate a clear sign of close relations between the two countries that should be further strengthened.

The ambassador termed Iran as one of the UAE’s major trade partners, stating that the two countries have high potentials to broaden their ties in all areas, especially in the trade and economic fields.

He then pointed to organizing 1st Iran-UAE Joint Economic Commission meeting held in Abu Dhabi over the past 18 months, and expressed hope that the 2nd joint economic commission meeting will be held in Tehran in the very near future.

