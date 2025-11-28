Fakhrizadeh: Model of scientific jihad for Iranian scientists

Today, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran officially designates November 28 as the Iranian Innovation and Technology Day — a day to honor the enduring legacy of one of the most prominent figures in Iran’s scientific and technological advancement.

Celebrated in memory of his extraordinary contributions and relentless efforts in various scientific fields, this day serves as a reminder that true progress and independence stem from dedicated scientific jihad, exemplified by Fakhrizadeh.

On this significant day, Iran commemorates not only the life of a pioneering scientist but also the ideals he embodied—resistance, self-reliance, faith, and unwavering patriotism.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was martyred on November 27, 2020, at the age of just 50, received the second-degree service medal from the Leader, a testament to his profound influence and exceptional dedication.

His life story is woven with the narrative of national resilience and scientific determination.

Recognized as a symbol of jihad —a struggle in the path of God—his scientific activities were driven by a higher purpose: to serve Iran’s sovereignty, defend its independence, and elevate its scientific standing on the global stage.

Born in 1961 in Qom, Fakhrizadeh demonstrated exceptional talent from a young age.

Although he held a doctorate in political science, his real expertise lay in nuclear physics and biotechnology, fields critical for Iran’s strategic goals.

His academic pursuits were driven by a sense of duty toward national development, and he quickly emerged as a key figure in Iran’s defense and scientific circles.

He was a pioneering scientist who believed that science and faith are mutually reinforcing in the quest for independence.

His early participation in defense research projects laid the groundwork for Iran’s achievements in nuclear technology, medical sciences, and advanced materials.

Fakhrizadeh held several influential positions, notably as the former head of the Organization of Defense Innovation and Research, steering numerous projects that bolstered Iran’s defense capabilities.

He played a leading role in Iran’s nuclear program, overseeing efforts to develop peaceful nuclear technology despite aggressive sanctions and international pressures.

His scientific vision extended beyond defense. Under his leadership, Iran made significant breakthroughs in producing indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, advancing nanotechnology, and pioneering innovations in nuclear medicine and biotechnology.

His work demonstrated that scientific jihad involves combining faith, precise knowledge, and practical action—transforming scientific knowledge into tools of national resilience and progress.

His colleagues describe him as a humble, dedicated man who worked tirelessly in laboratories and research centers, often during odd hours, driven by a conviction that "science is our weapon against arrogance and external threats."

His unwavering commitment earned him immense respect within Iran and beyond.

In 2019, he received the second-degree service medal, the highest national honor for scientific excellence, explicitly recognizing his role as a pioneer of scientific jihad.

The medal underlined that true independence is achieved through scientific mastery and innovation, not dependence on external powers.

After years of striving and working at the peak of anonymity, Fakhrizadeh was targeted in an attack at age 63. The reason for this targeting can be understood through a statement he made to his wife: "The more I work, the less Netanyahu will sleep soundly."

However unknown he was to the public, Iran's enemies - particularly the Americans and Israelis - knew him and his impact on advancing the goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran very well.

This was why his name had been on assassination lists for over 20 years, and for years he was considered the primary target of Zionists.

Their awareness of his significance was such that the American journal Foreign Policy had listed Fakhrizadeh as one of five Iranian figures in its list of the world's 500 most powerful people.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour