Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a phone call on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and a range of regional and global developments, Turkey's presidency said.

During the conversation, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey would continue its efforts to help ensure that the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends with a "just and lasting peace," according to a Turkish statement.

Erdogan added that Turkey remains ready to support any diplomatic initiative or plan that could facilitate direct contact between the parties and open the path toward durable peace in the region, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said in a statement that there was an exchange of views on the situation surrounding Ukraine, in particular in light of recent US peace proposals.

During the talks with Erdogan, Putin pointed out that these proposals could in principle serve as a basis for the final peace settlement, the Kremlin statement said, adding that the Russian side has reaffirmed its interest in settling the Ukraine crisis via political and diplomatic means.

Representatives from the United States, Ukraine and European countries met in Geneva on Sunday as the White House pushes for agreement on a 28-point plan to end the Ukraine crisis.

The White House said that the United States and Ukraine drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework during the talks in Geneva, with both sides agreeing to continue to work on joint proposals in the coming days.

MNA