Nov 25, 2025, 7:51 AM

Trump says ready to directly speak with Maduro

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has told his advisers he's planning to speak directly with Nicolás Maduro.

Trump has told his advisers he's planning to speak directly with Nicolás Maduro, administration officials tell Axios.

His decision is an important milestone in his gunboat diplomacy aimed at Venezuela — and could be a sign that US missile strikes or direct military action on land are not imminent, those sources say.

"Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him — at this point. I wouldn't say never, but that's not the plan right now," according to one official familiar with the discussions.

At least 83 people have been killed in 21 separate missile strikes on boats that allegedly were carrying drugs during the US military action in the Caribbean known as "Operation Southern Spear."

MNA

News ID 239133

