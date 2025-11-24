World can go on without US: Canadian PM

The economic “center of gravity” is also shifting away from America, he told journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit over the weekend, RT reported.

The US skipped the meeting, held in Johannesburg, South Africa. US President Donald Trump has accused the country of perpetrating a genocide against white farmers, which he gave as the reason for his absence.

Washington also claimed that only a chairman’s summary could be released following the summit because the US was not present. The G20 issued a declaration on Sunday anyway.

The meeting “brought together nations representing three-quarters of the world’s population, two-thirds of global GDP and three-quarters of the world’s trade, and that’s without the United States formally attending,” Carney said on Sunday. “It’s a reminder that the center of gravity in the global economy is shifting.”

According to the prime minister, decisions reached by the G20 members during the meeting still carry weight despite the US boycott. He also said Canada sought to strengthen ties with a variety of nations, including South Africa, India, and China.

