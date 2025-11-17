Israeli drone strike in Southern Lebanon kills one

According to Mehr News Agency, the principal of the Mansouri Public School, Mohammad Shuweikh, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town in the Tyre district, South Lebanon.

Earlier, Almayadeen reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Mansouri on Sunday evening.

The Lebanese Minister of Education, Rima Karami, condemned the attack on Principal Shuweikh, expressing her condolences and calling for the protection of schools, teachers, and students.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that an Israeli FPV drone dropped a sound bomb on a gathering of civilians in the village of al-Dhayrah with no casualties reported.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces targeted the water well in the town of Odaisseh with a smoke bomb.

Earlier today, an Israeli Merkava tank fired on UNIFIL personnel near an Israeli-built position inside Lebanese territory, the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported on Sunday.

In a statement, UNIFIL said its soldiers, who were on foot patrol, were forced to take cover after heavy machine-gun fire struck approximately five meters from their location, confirming that none of the UN peacekeepers were injured.

The peacekeeping force described the incident as a "serious violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

MNA/