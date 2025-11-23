  1. World
Israel launches fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – The local media in Lebanon on Sunday reported the launch of new Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon.

Israeli drone strike targeted a car in the town of Saita al-Shaab in south of Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen reported.

No more details have so far been released about Israeli drone attack.

Despite the ceasefire reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut, the Zionist regime continues to target various areas of Lebanon almost daily. These attacks came as the Lebanese government is unable to take any action to counter these attacks and is seeking to disarm the Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

The flights of Israeli drones and fighter jets over Lebanese airspace have become a routine thing, the report added.

