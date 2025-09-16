  1. Sports
Amouzad wins gold, Azarpira silver at World Wrestling C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Freestyle wrestlers Rahman Amouzad and Amirali Azarpira added to Iran's medal tally a gold medal and a silver medal, respectively, at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday.

Amouzad had previously lost to Kiyooka 10-3 in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. American wrestler Real Woods and Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan won two bronze medals following Iranian player.

Another Iranian finalist Azarpira lost to American wrestler Kyle Snyder 4-2 in the final bout of 97kg.

Akhmed Tazhudinov of Bahrain and Arash Yoshida of Japan won two bronze medals.

Without taking into account the two medals won by Amouzad and Azarpira, Iran had already become champions in  the 2025 World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

