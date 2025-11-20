Iran stresses permanent end to Israeli aggression on Gaza

Speaking at the 355th session of the Governing Council of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the deputy permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office Reza Dehghani expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, calling for a lasting end to the Israeli occupation of the enclave.

The Iranian representative pointed to the worrying findings of the International Labor Organization (ILO)'s report on the sharp decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), the collapse of employment in Gaza, the displacement of 1.9 million people, and the complete destruction of educational institutions.

Dehghani further called for the international community's strong support for ensuring sustainable and unhindered access to the humanitarian aid and providing the necessary financial resources to fully support the ILO's emergency response.

The Iranian representative emphasized the country’s full support for the reconstruction of Gaza under full Palestinian sovereignty and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice, and independence, stating that the fundamental right of Palestinian workers to decent work, dignity, and a free life must be restored to them.

Although the cost of reconstruction is enormous, inaction will be even more costly, he underlined.

At this meeting, the Iranian representative appreciated the ILO's emergency efforts, including the generation of 1,245 short-term jobs and support for business recovery, and welcomed the National Employment Strategy 2025-2027.

