US resolution should not violate Palestinians' rights

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks addressing the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee) session of the UN.

The full text Ambassador Iravani's speech is as follows,

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Mr. Chair,

At the outset, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Chair of the Special Committee and to the Assistant Secretary General for their presentations on the reports concerning the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and the Occupied Syrian Golan. In addition to continued occupational actions and policies, including the expansion of illegal settlements, it is deeply regrettable that credible reports have documented widespread torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, while the humanitarian toll has been catastrophic, with nearly 70,000 civilians—predominantly women and children—having been killed by the Israeli regime.

It is unacceptable that this regime has revealed its malign and non-peaceful nature by systematically eroding the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations. Israel has deliberately disregarded successive advisory opinions of the International Court of Justice, which affirm its obligation to cease its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, halt all settlement activities, and evacuate settlers. Most recently, Israeli authorities openly rejected the ICJ’s advisory opinion, dismissing it as biased and illegitimate, while the Court clearly documented Israel’s breaches of international law—including the prohibition of starvation as a method of warfare—and ordered it to facilitate humanitarian relief in Gaza through the United Nations and its agencies. Iran strongly condemns these misleading assertions by Israeli authorities against the UN and its main bodies, and considers them a flagrant defiance of international law and the authority of the United Nations.

Mr. Chair, Distinguished Delegates,

The unabated expansion of illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory remains a matter of grave concerns. This year alone, according to official announcements by the authorities of the Israeli occupying regime, approximately 30,000 additional settlement units are planned, further deepening and widening the already extensive network of unlawful settlements. Such actions, compounded by recent Israeli Knesset's approval of legislation aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank and imposing alleged Israeli sovereignty over it, must be firmly rejected by the international community.

We also express our profound concern over the ongoing blockade of Gaza and the extensive destruction of its infrastructures, including schools, hospitals, and residential areas. These atrocities, compounded by weaponizing starvation as a method of warfare, not only intensify human suffering but also undermine the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right of return and to live in dignity in their homeland.

The General Assembly is deeply alarmed by reports indicating that, in the past month alone, hundreds of ceasefire violations have occurred in Gaza and more than 270 Palestinians have been killed, with many more injured. This situation is profoundly regrettable, particularly as civilians—including children—who had placed their hopes in the ceasefire have instead been subjected to renewed bombardments and violence by Israeli forces as well as its armed settlers. Such actions reflect the conduct of a non-compliant actor, which acts in bad faith and consistently fails to honor its commitments.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran is steadfast in its support of any credible initiative aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza, ensuring the complete withdrawal of occupying forces, establishing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and restoring the inalienable and fundamental rights of the Palestinian people; however, we stress that any plan concerning Gaza or other parts of the Palestinian territory that fails to incorporate or reflect the views and aspirations of all Palestinian people, are pursued as part of a broader colonial strategy and blatantly disregard the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them, the right to self-determination. These actions constitute a clear manifestation of colonialism, persisting despite repeated calls from the international community for its cessation.

Mr. Chair,

Distinguished Delegates,

In regards to the adoption of the U.S. draft resolution yesterday, we noted the concerns expressed by Security Council members, over the mechanisms contained in the Resolution, which seek to circumvent the responsibilities of the United Nations and the Security Council itself. Nevertheless, many members, while voicing these concerns, voted in favor of the resolution with the immediate and primary objective of halting the bloodshed and genocide in Gaza, protecting the lives of Palestinian civilians—including women and children—ensuring a durable ceasefire, facilitating broad humanitarian assistance, and guaranteeing the full withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that this resolution and its mechanisms must not be interpreted or implemented in a manner that violates or undermines the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory, and its unity and territorial integrity must be fully preserved. It must be administered under a Palestinian transitional committee. As stressed by many Council members, no annexation, occupation, or forced displacement should be permitted or justified under this new resolution. Humanitarian aid must flow freely and be distributed throughout Gaza through UN agencies, without interference.

My delegation believes that ending the war against the people of Gaza, however vital, does not absolve member states or competent international bodies of their shared legal, moral, and humanitarian obligations to ensure justice and accountability. True justice requires full accountability. The perpetrators and masterminds of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in Gaza must be prosecuted, and the decades-long culture of impunity surrounding the Israeli regime must finally end.

Last but not least, Mr. Chair, with regard to the occupied territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, Iran strongly condemns the ongoing illegal Israeli presence, military actions, and further invasions, which have resulted in the death and injury of Syrian citizens as well as the destruction of vital infrastructure. In line with relevant UN resolutions, we reiterate that Israel’s attempt to impose its laws, jurisdiction, and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and has no validity under international law.

I thank you, Mr. Chair.

MNA/6660793