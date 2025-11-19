UNSC resolution drafters Ignored UN central role on Palestine

According to Mehr News Agency,the full text of the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza is as follows:

1-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while supporting any regional or international action to end the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and Gaza, the effective entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and the complete withdrawal of the Zionist occupiers, expresses its serious concern regarding the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2803.

2-A large part of the provisions of this resolution are contrary to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and, by imposing a kind of guardianship system on the Gaza Strip, it deprives the Palestinian people of their fundamental rights, especially the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Holy Quds as its capital.

3-The drafters of this resolution have deliberately ignored the central position and role of the United Nations and even the organization's previous resolutions on the Palestinian issue.

4-The Islamic Republic of Iran considers any legitimization of the occupation of the Gaza Strip by the aggressive Zionist regime, the division of Gaza, and its separation from the unified geography of Palestine to be contrary to the aspirations of the Palestinian people and warns of its dangerous consequences.

5-International forces must operate under full UN supervision, and their task will be to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the entry and distribution of international humanitarian aid.

6-The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the responsibility of the international community, especially the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, to force the apartheid regime and the Zionist occupiers to end the occupation of Palestine and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and believes that no decision can and should distort this.

7-The Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized the legitimacy of resistance against occupation, apartheid, and colonialism according to international law, and considers resistance to be the legitimate response of the Palestinian people to the continued occupation of the Palestinian land and the continued aggression of the Zionist regime.

8-It emphasizes that any discussion about the fate of the Palestinian people, including how to govern the Palestinian territories, must take place within the framework of Palestinian national agreement and consensus, and that imposing any solution by external parties in this regard is unacceptable.

9-In the current situation where the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank are facing genocide, imposed famine, and colonial annihilation, providing humanitarian aid, relief, and the full reopening of crossings are priorities.

10-The immediate expectation from the international community is to exert effective pressure on the Zionist regime, to prevent the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes and occupation and gross violations of Palestinian rights in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and to support the realization of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

11-It also reminds us of the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council and its member states to prosecute and hold accountable war criminals and genocidal perpetrators, given the apparent failure and inaction of the United Nations Security Council over the past two years to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

MNA/